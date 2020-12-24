Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strs Ohio increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of LYB opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.