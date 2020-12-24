Strs Ohio Has $1.05 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.