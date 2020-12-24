Strs Ohio Has $1.17 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 809.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

