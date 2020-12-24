Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $139.35 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,308 shares of company stock worth $38,535,881 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

