Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.