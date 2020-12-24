Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 9,925 Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Yunhong CTI were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI Ltd. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

