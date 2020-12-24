Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,988 Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Marchex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Marchex by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 109,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.89. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.