Virtu Financial LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

