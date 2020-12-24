Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James raised Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $96.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Itron by 38.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Itron by 16.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

