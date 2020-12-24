Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

