Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $534.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

