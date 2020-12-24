Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $222,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 134.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

