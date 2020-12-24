Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRME opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME).

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.