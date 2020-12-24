Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce $4.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 million and the highest is $4.22 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $8.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $19.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 76,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $57,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,041 shares of company stock worth $221,322. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth $755,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

