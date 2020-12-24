Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%.

Plus Therapeutics Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.