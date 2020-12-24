Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 25,241 Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 22.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

