Virtu Financial LLC Sells 84,518 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,518 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HEXO were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. HEXO Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

