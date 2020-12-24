Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,000 shares of company stock worth $128,972,860 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.70.

Shares of PAYC opened at $464.37 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.56 and its 200-day moving average is $335.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 153.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

