Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

