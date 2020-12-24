Sei Investments Co. Acquires 30,947 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,947 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVMK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,111,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 648,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after acquiring an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,913,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $3,272,941. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.