Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys New Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $36.79 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

