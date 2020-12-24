Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $236,000 Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,952,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,112,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

