Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $246,000 Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

