Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $253,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $295,148.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

NYSE:VMW opened at $142.08 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

