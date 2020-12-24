Dean A. Foate Sells 4,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,709.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

