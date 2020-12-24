Dean A. Foate Sells 4,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,709.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
