Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $435,584.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $131.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

