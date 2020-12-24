Sei Investments Co. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,997,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.13. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.04.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.