Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAK. Santander upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Braskem stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braskem by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

