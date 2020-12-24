Sei Investments Co. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $118.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $123.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

