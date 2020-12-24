Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,731 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after buying an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after buying an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,074,000 after buying an additional 548,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 162.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 435,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $8,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,570,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,570,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,150,787 shares of company stock valued at $723,936,572. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $134.44 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $138.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

