Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,144 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

