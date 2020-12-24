Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

