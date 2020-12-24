Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $945.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 927 ($12.11), with a volume of 3599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 923 ($12.06).

The company has a market cap of £821.33 million and a P/E ratio of -59.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 860.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 825.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($254,768.75). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total value of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

