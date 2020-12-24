Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $154.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.00, but opened at $167.00. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $166.20, with a volume of 954 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £753.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.02.

About Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

