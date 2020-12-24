Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Up to $228.00

Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $240.00. Biffa plc (BIFF.L) shares last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 160,721 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIFF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.29 ($3.19).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.01. The company has a market capitalization of £710.29 million and a P/E ratio of -34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

