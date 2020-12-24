Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.80. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 57,881 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) Company Profile (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

