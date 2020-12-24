BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 1424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.47).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92. The firm has a market cap of £39.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

