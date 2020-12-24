UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gossamer Bio worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,894 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 213.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,784 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOSS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of $784.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.31. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

