Sei Investments Co. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $597.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

