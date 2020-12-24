Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

