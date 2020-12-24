Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $948.07 million, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.