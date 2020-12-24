Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 982.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 67,822 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

