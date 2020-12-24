Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Omnicell by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,884,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,408,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

OMCL opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,335 shares of company stock worth $4,791,386 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

