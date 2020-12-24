Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,507 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 129.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 49.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $801.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.