Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,222 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Ultra Clean worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,901 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

