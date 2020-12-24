Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $214.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.31.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,075,832.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,670 shares of company stock worth $8,065,401. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

