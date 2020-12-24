Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 812,576 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $193.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.76.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other news, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

