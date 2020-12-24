Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 551 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,741 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of TELUS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

TELUS stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

