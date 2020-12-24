Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 848 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 143,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

