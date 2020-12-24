Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 848 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.